Latvia and Finland Heighten Security Amid Eastern Airspace Concerns

Latvia, a member of both the European Union and NATO, has issued an air threat alert impacting its eastern borders adjacent to Russia and Belarus, according to an announcement by its Armed Forces on platform X, made on Friday.

Meanwhile, Finland, which shares a northern border with Russia, has imposed a temporary restriction on both aviation and maritime traffic within the eastern Gulf of Finland. This precautionary measure was also communicated on platform X by Finnish Defence Forces.

These developments mark a significant surge in security measures taken by both Baltic nations in light of regional tensions and potential threats posed by proximity to Russian borders.