Cuba faced its second nationwide electrical grid collapse this week, marking the fourth outage this year, according to the energy ministry. The latest blackout follows a prior outage on Monday, leaving significant portions of the island, such as Santiago de Cuba, without electricity amid severe fuel shortages.

The power crisis is hitting local businesses hard, including La Criolla cafe in Havana, where owner Yailin Fis Garcia contends with economic losses due to spoiled food. With limited electricity access at home, Garcia joins many facing persistent energy challenges throughout the island.

Rising social tensions have resulted in protests, recalling major demonstrations in July 2021. Amid the crisis, the Cuban government accuses long-standing U.S. sanctions of crippling its economy, while U.S. officials blame Havana's mismanagement. The standoff continues as international voices call for an end to the U.S. blockade.