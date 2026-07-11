DHS Mandates Common-Sense Election Security for Federal Funds

The Us Department Of Homeland Security Said On Friday That States Must Adopt Commonsense Election Security Measures To Receive Certain Funds From The Federal Emergency Management Agency To Qualify For Three Grant Programs Related To Preparing For Terrorist Attacks And Other Threats

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that states must implement "common-sense election security measures" to qualify for specific federal funding. This directive was revealed on Friday, targeting preparedness grants related to terrorist threats.

States must use a federal citizenship verification system and adopt hand-marked paper ballots to align with these new requirements. These changes are conditions for state access to a portion of federal emergency grants, totaling around $1.1 billion.

As midterm elections approach, the DHS emphasizes these steps are crucial for preserving election integrity, amidst ongoing conversations regarding electoral fraud claims.