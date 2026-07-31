Rhine water level drops to around record lows, costs for industry rise
Water levels on the Rhine river in Germany have fallen to near record lows due to a heatwave and prolonged dry weather, but cargo vessel operations continue.
- Country:
- Germany
Water levels on the Rhine river in Germany fell to near record lows on Friday as a heatwave and prolonged dry weather gripped the region, the country's navigation agency said, though cargo vessels continued to operate.
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