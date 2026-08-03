IIT Patna Develops Device to Unlock Smart Fluid Technology

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna have developed an innovative hybrid magneto-rheometer that offers a more effective way to study magneto-rheological (MR) fluids, a class of smart materials that instantly change their viscosity when exposed to a magnetic field. The breakthrough is expected to support the development of advanced technologies used in healthcare, aerospace, defence, manufacturing and industrial automation by providing deeper insights into how these fluids perform under real-world operating conditions.

New Device Solves a Long-Standing Challenge

MR fluids are known for their ability to transform from a free-flowing liquid into a viscoelastic solid when subjected to a magnetic field. This unique property allows them to transmit force in a controlled manner using electromagnets, making them suitable for applications such as shock absorbers, brakes, clutches, vibration control systems, actuators and medical devices.

Despite their growing use, understanding how these fluids behave under combined compression and shear forces has remained a major scientific challenge. Existing testing methods have offered only limited information, making it difficult to optimise MR fluids for demanding industrial applications.

Hybrid Rheometer Delivers More Accurate Analysis

To address this gap, a research team led by Professor Chiranjit Sarkar at IIT Patna, with support from the Department of Science and Technology's Nano and Advanced Materials programme, prepared nano iron powder-based MR fluids and developed a hybrid magneto-rheometer capable of measuring both rheological and tribological properties.

The newly designed instrument evaluates the flow, deformation, friction and wear characteristics of MR fluids under compression and shear simultaneously, both in the presence and absence of a magnetic field. The researchers also designed the system to generate a strong and uniform magnetic field across the test sample while using relatively low electrical current, making the testing process more efficient and reliable.

Wider Benefits Across Multiple Industries

The comprehensive testing capability of the new prototype provides a much clearer picture of MR fluid performance than conventional testing methods. A better understanding of these smart materials could help engineers develop more responsive and energy-efficient systems for automotive, aerospace and defence applications, where precise control of force and motion is essential.

The technology also has broader relevance beyond MR fluids. Hybrid rheometers can improve the study of viscoelastic materials used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, polymers, food processing, cosmetics and petrochemicals, supporting better product design and quality control.

Research Opens New Opportunities

The findings, published in the journal Rheologica Acta, demonstrate how advanced testing technologies can accelerate innovation in smart materials. By enabling researchers to study complex material behaviour more accurately, the new hybrid magneto-rheometer could contribute to the development of next-generation adaptive technologies that combine improved performance with greater energy efficiency.

The innovation marks another step forward in India's research capabilities, offering scientists and industries a valuable tool for designing smarter materials and expanding their practical applications across a wide range of sectors.