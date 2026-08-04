CAQM Expands Dust Control Enforcement Across NCR Construction Sites

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has widened its enforcement framework to tackle dust pollution from small construction and demolition (C&D) sites across the National Capital Region (NCR). Through an amendment issued on August 3, 2026, the Commission has authorised more Municipal Corporations, Development Authorities, Municipal Councils, Municipal Boards and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to initiate legal action against serious violations of dust mitigation rules at construction sites on plots smaller than 500 square metres.

The move strengthens Statutory Direction No. 86, which was first issued in January 2025 and later revised in June 2025. The direction already allowed authorities in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Sonipat to prosecute violators, order site closures and recover Environmental Compensation for major breaches of pollution control norms, including those linked to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Smaller construction projects brought under tighter scrutiny

CAQM said a large number of small construction projects across the NCR contribute significantly to PM10 and PM2.5 pollution levels, making stronger oversight necessary. The latest amendment extends enforcement powers to authorities in Manesar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Meerut, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhiwadi and Neemrana, bringing more urban centres under the stricter compliance framework.

The Commission believes that giving additional local authorities the power to prosecute offenders will improve enforcement at the ground level and reduce dust emissions from thousands of smaller construction activities that were previously harder to monitor.

Monthly reporting to improve accountability

The amended direction also introduces a stronger monitoring system. All authorised agencies must now submit monthly reports to the Commission detailing complaints received, prosecutions initiated and enforcement actions taken. These reports will be submitted alongside the existing monthly progress reports, giving CAQM a clearer picture of compliance across the region.

The reporting mechanism is expected to improve accountability and help identify areas where enforcement needs to be strengthened.

Thousands of inspections already carried out

Inspection data shared by the Commission highlights the scale of ongoing monitoring efforts. Between April and June 2026, authorities inspected 16,195 construction and demolition sites in Delhi. During the same period, 909 sites were inspected in the NCR districts of Haryana, 230 in Uttar Pradesh's NCR region and 160 in Rajasthan's NCR districts.

CAQM said stricter enforcement at smaller construction sites is an important step towards reducing dust pollution and improving air quality across the NCR. By expanding the powers of local authorities, the Commission expects better compliance with dust control measures, stronger deterrence against violations and a sustained reduction in emissions from the construction sector.