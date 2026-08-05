KNDS Chairman says there are no discussions about complete nationalisation

KNDS Chairman ​Tom Enders on Wednesday denied ​a media report ‌saying there ​had been discussions about complete nationalisation of the Franco-German tank maker, saying a stock market ‌listing would still be pursued.

"There are no discussions regarding full nationalization of KNDS and there is absolutely no reason for it," Enders told Reuters ‌in a written statement. "KNDS financial situation is extremely sound ‌with a massive order backlog. Working through KNDS backlog as quickly as possible is the operational challenge for the coming years. Government control can’t contribute to that," ⁠he ​said.

He added ⁠the immediate priority remains an IPO. Newspaper Handelsblatt on Tuesday cited German government sources as ⁠saying Germany is considering the option of taking KNDS under full state ​control jointly with France.

The defence contractor's future ownership became ⁠uncertain in early July when plans for an initial public offering were put on ⁠hold. The ​planned listing, announced in June, would have been among the European defence sector's largest IPOs in recent years with KNDS's ⁠family owners and the French state, which both hold 50% of shares, ⁠each selling ⁠10% to investors.

The families had also intended to sell their remaining 40% stake to the German state.