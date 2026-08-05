Brazil 2026 beef production seen at around 40 million head of cattle, Abiec boss says

Brazil's beef production is expected to decline to 40 million head of cattle in 2026, down from 42 million last year, due to global headwinds and export challenges.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:08 IST
Brazil 2026 beef production seen at around 40 million head of cattle, Abiec boss says
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's beef production in 2026 should hit around 40 million head of cattle, ‌versus around 42 million last year, the president ‌of the country’s Abiec beef lobby said on Wednesday. Speaking at an industry event in Sao Paulo, Abiec president Roberto ⁠Perosa ​also ⁠warned the industry faced serious headwinds from wars, tariffs, and ⁠other issues.

Brazilian beef exports face challenges largely from ​a sharp drop in shipments to China and ⁠uncertainty over exports to the European Union, the latter ⁠concerning ​restrictions of certain antimicrobial substances in food-producing animals. "We face geopolitical issues, slumps, tariffs, quotas, ⁠and safeguards imposed unilaterally. All of this creates further difficulties ⁠for the ⁠productive sector," Perosa told attendees at the International Animal Protein Trade Show.

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