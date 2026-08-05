DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 5

Key world leaders, including Chile's Foreign Minister and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, are visiting various countries for high-level meetings and diplomatic engagements.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 18:24 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 5
John Dramani Mahama
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Aug 5 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

BRASILIA - Foreign Minister of Chile Francisco Pérez Mackenna begins a three-day visit to Brazil to hold high-level political meetings and promote trade and investment (Final day) KINGSTON - Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama will pay a ‌state visit to the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica (Final day) NEW DELHI - Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov arrives in New Delhi for a high-level official visit to India (Final day) GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (To Aug. 7) MEXICO CITY/PANAMA CITY/QUITO/PORT OF SPAIN - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi visits Mexico, Panama and Ecuador, and if circumstances permit, Trinidad and Tobago as well. (to Aug. 9) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 LA PAZ - Bolivia's President Rodrigo ‌Paz will deliver his first State of the Nation address.

HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 81st Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2026 (To August 31) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 81st Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 COOK ISLANDS - Cook Islands Parliament election.

GLOBAL - International Youth Day - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

ZAMBIA - Zambian ‌Presidency election. ZAMBIA - Zambia holds general elections

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

ISLAMABAD – 79th anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule LEBANON - Hezbollah marks 20th anniversary of its "divine victory" - the end of its war with Israel

TRALEE, Ireland - 2026 Rose of Tralee International Festival (To August 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (To August 30) TOKYO – 81st anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two

NEW DELHI – 79th anniversary of India's Independence from British rule LIECHTENSTEIN – 220th anniversary of Independence - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day

MOSCOW – 34th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

DAMASCUS, Syria - 13th anniversary of nerve gas attack that killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

KAZAKHSTAN - Kazakh National Congress election BALTIC WAY - 37th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn ⁠to mark solidarity in ​the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 WARSAW - Poland marks the 37th anniversary ⁠of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989

KYIV – 35th anniversary of Independence WASHINGTON, D.C. – 214th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812 - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day

PARIS – 82nd anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 31 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (to ⁠September 1) BISHKEK - Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a state visit to Kyrgyzstan (to September 1) BISHKEK - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside other leaders, attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional bloc including Russia, China, India, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian countries. (to September 1) ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors gather in North Carolina (To Sep. 1)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER ​1 NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 22nd Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School GYMNICH - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (to September 2). ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, U.S. - Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (to September 4).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany – 54th ⁠Anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, which killed 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 15th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. LONDON - Seven OPEC+ countries will meet on Sunday to discuss their output policy. The seven include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Oman and Kazakhstan. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SAINT PAUL DE VENCE, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ⁠will ​co-chair Cinema & Moving Image Summit in Saint-Paul de Vence (To Sep. 9) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 LONDON - World Nuclear Association Annual Symposium (to Sept 11). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 BEIJING – APEC 16th Energy Ministers Meeting. (To Sept. 11) TORONTO, Canada - 51st Annual Toronto International Film Festival 2026 (to Sept 20). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA - IAEA 70th General Conference (To Sept 18). MANILA - Economic and trade ministers of ASEAN countries hold high-level meetings in Manila (to September 22). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 205th Anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR - 205th Anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA - 205th Anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS - 205th Anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA - 205th Anniversary of ⁠Independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to September 19). RUSSIA - Russian Federal Duma election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Sep. 25) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, ⁠SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 53rd anniversary of independence from Portugal. WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the ⁠United States, US President Donald Trump has announced.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 PARIS - Pope Leo visits France (To Sep. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 BERLIN – 52nd BMW Berlin Marathon. SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. SEOUL - South Korea marks the 76th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (to September 29). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold annual meetings (to October 1).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC ‌will meet to discuss market conditions and production data. The ‌Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela. - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a ​story based on the event.

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