Fire at Russian space agency research facility outside Moscow extinguished, TASS reports
A fire at a Russian space agency Roscosmos research facility in Korolyov outside Moscow has been extinguished, with a preliminary assessment attributing the cause to a short circuit.
- Country:
- Russia
A fire that broke out at a research facility belonging to Russian space agency Roscosmos in the town of Korolyov outside Moscow has been extinguished, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing emergency services.
The Central Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering in Korolyov is the space agency's lead research centre. According to a preliminary assessment, the fire was caused by a short circuit and resulted in no casualties.
TASS did not provide details on the size of the fire or any damage caused.
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