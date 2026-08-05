Fire at Russian space agency research facility outside Moscow extinguished, TASS reports

A fire at a Russian space agency Roscosmos research facility in Korolyov outside Moscow has been extinguished, with a preliminary assessment attributing the cause to a short circuit.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:22 IST
Fire at Russian space agency research facility outside Moscow extinguished, TASS reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A fire that broke ‌out at a research facility belonging to Russian space agency Roscosmos in the ‌town of Korolyov outside ‌Moscow has been extinguished, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, ⁠citing emergency ​services.

The ⁠Central Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering ⁠in Korolyov is the space agency's lead ​research centre. According to a preliminary ⁠assessment, the fire was caused by ⁠a ​short circuit and resulted in no casualties.

TASS did ⁠not provide details on the size ⁠of ⁠the fire or any damage caused.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026