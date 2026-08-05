Fire at Russian space agency research facility outside Moscow extinguished, TASS reports

A fire that broke ‌out at a research facility belonging to Russian space agency Roscosmos in the ‌town of Korolyov outside ‌Moscow has been extinguished, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, ⁠citing emergency ​services.

The ⁠Central Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering ⁠in Korolyov is the space agency's lead ​research centre. According to a preliminary ⁠assessment, the fire was caused by ⁠a ​short circuit and resulted in no casualties.

TASS did ⁠not provide details on the size ⁠of ⁠the fire or any damage caused.