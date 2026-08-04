Indonesia completes ferry fire rescue operation, five dead, agency says

Rescuers have evacuated 233 people from a ferry that caught fire off Indonesia's Madura island, with five confirmed fatalities and five still unaccounted for.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 15:23 IST
Indonesia completes ferry fire rescue operation, five dead, agency says
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the historic Prambanan Temple Complex with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Yogyakarta, Indonesia (Photo/ANI)
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers have evacuated 233 ​of the 238 passengers and crewtrapped ​on a ferry that caught ‌fire off ​the country's Madura island on Sunday, the search and rescue agency said on Tuesday, with the total death toll ‌at five.

Here are the details:

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026