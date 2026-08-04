Indonesia completes ferry fire rescue operation, five dead, agency says
Rescuers have evacuated 233 people from a ferry that caught fire off Indonesia's Madura island, with five confirmed fatalities and five still unaccounted for.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesian rescuers have evacuated 233 of the 238 passengers and crewtrapped on a ferry that caught fire off the country's Madura island on Sunday, the search and rescue agency said on Tuesday, with the total death toll at five.
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