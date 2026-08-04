​A ‌fire broke ​out early ‌on Tuesday when a drone fell on a ‌distribution centre in ‌northern Russia operated by Lenta, one of ⁠the ​country's ⁠largest food retailers, the ⁠company said.

Lenta said ​one person was injured ⁠in the incident ⁠in ​the Leningrad region near St ⁠Petersburg, and that ⁠the blaze ⁠had been extinguished.