Drone sparks fire at distribution centre of Russian food retailer Lenta, company says
A fire broke out at a Lenta distribution centre in northern Russia after a drone fell, injuring one person and causing a brief blaze that was subsequently extinguished.
- Country:
- Russia
A fire broke out early on Tuesday when a drone fell on a distribution centre in northern Russia operated by Lenta, one of the country's largest food retailers, the company said.
Lenta said one person was injured in the incident in the Leningrad region near St Petersburg, and that the blaze had been extinguished.
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