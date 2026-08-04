Dry bulk ship struck by projectile near Strait of Hormuz, crew abandon ship, maritime sources say

A Liberia-flagged dry bulk ship, Minoan Pioneer, was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving one crew member missing and a fire on board.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 14:41 IST
Dry bulk ship struck by projectile near Strait of Hormuz, crew abandon ship, maritime sources say
  • Country:
  • Oman

​Liberia-flagged dry ​bulk ship, Minoan ‌Pioneer, was ​hit by an unknown projectile ‌close to Oman’s coast while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday ‌with the crew abandoning the ‌vessel and one seafarer missing, maritime security sources said.

"The projectile reportedly struck the ⁠engine ​room, ⁠while a fire broke out in the ⁠accommodation area. The crew are ​fighting the fire and require assistance, while ⁠the third engineer is reported missing," ⁠British ​maritime risk management group Vanguard said separately.

The vessel’s Greece-based operator ⁠Modion Maritime Management did not immediately respond ⁠to ⁠a request for comment.

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