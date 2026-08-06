US halts avocado inspections in Mexico's Michoacan over security concerns

Mexico's avocado producers association reports disrupted export inspections in Michoacan due to a US security alert and suspended official activities in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 00:44 IST
US halts avocado inspections in Mexico's Michoacan over security concerns
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  • Country:
  • United States

‌Mexico's avocado ​producers association ‌on Wednesday said a U.S. security ‌alert has disrupted export ‌inspections in the state of ⁠Michoacan, ​after Washington ⁠suspended official activities ⁠in the region ​due to safety concerns.

The ⁠U.S. government halted ⁠operations ​in Michoacan, Mexico's primary ⁠avocado-growing hub, citing ⁠an ⁠unspecified security threat.

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