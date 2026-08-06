US halts avocado inspections in Mexico's Michoacan over security concerns

‌Mexico's avocado ​producers association ‌on Wednesday said a U.S. security ‌alert has disrupted export ‌inspections in the state of ⁠Michoacan, ​after Washington ⁠suspended official activities ⁠in the region ​due to safety concerns.

The ⁠U.S. government halted ⁠operations ​in Michoacan, Mexico's primary ⁠avocado-growing hub, citing ⁠an ⁠unspecified security threat.