US halts avocado inspections in Mexico's Michoacan over security concerns
Mexico's avocado producers association reports disrupted export inspections in Michoacan due to a US security alert and suspended official activities in the region.
- Country:
- United States
Mexico's avocado producers association on Wednesday said a U.S. security alert has disrupted export inspections in the state of Michoacan, after Washington suspended official activities in the region due to safety concerns.
The U.S. government halted operations in Michoacan, Mexico's primary avocado-growing hub, citing an unspecified security threat.
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