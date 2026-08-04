EXCLUSIVE-US consumer watchdog supervisor warned staff of 'unpleasant' fallout if they go too hard on firms

A top ​supervision examiner at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned staff they would face "most unpleasant" ‌consequences ​if they were too aggressive in their oversight of financial firms, according to an internal email reviewed by Reuters. The threat, which Reuters is reporting for the first time, was emailed on May 13 by Chief Examiner Fatima Batie to many of the agency's mid-level supervision staff as they were preparing to resume inspections of financial firms following a long hiatus, according to the email and two ‌people familiar with the matter. Critics say the message amounts to a threat to CFPB staff that would likely make them think twice about how they interact with companies they oversee. It also underscores how Republican President Donald Trump's administration has reoriented the CFPB's supervisory work, and reflects a broader regulatory retreat from oversight of the finance sector that his appointees say had become overly burdensome, constraining lending and economic growth. Representatives for the CFPB and the White House did not respond to requests for comment. Batie did not respond to emails and a message seeking ‌comment. Efforts to reach her by phone were unsuccessful.

TARGETING THE CFPB Russell Vought, the CFPB's former interim director, told lawmakers last month that the agency has recalibrated its approach to supervision with the aim of doing "as little damage as possible."

He added: "That doesn't mean we're ‌taking an approach to do...as little as possible. We're sticking to the law." Under Vought, agency leadership has accused staff of "thuggery" in dealing with the companies they oversee. He suspended examinations, along with all other work, upon taking control in early 2025 ahead of a bid to slash the CFPB workforce, which has so far been blocked by the courts. Vought was due to step down last week as acting CFPB chief. The Senate has yet to confirm his replacement. In November, the CFPB said it planned to resume supervisory work but that staff would be required at the start of exams to recite a lengthy "humility pledge" to work efficiently, transparently and collaboratively ⁠with the ​firms concerned. Batie emailed staff in May as exams restarted, adding a "friendly ⁠reminder...to be careful" in light of that pledge.

"I promise you if you say something inflammatory or newsworthy it will get back to you in the most unpleasant manner and I'm not referring to my or Calvin's reaction," she wrote, referencing her boss, Calvin Hagins, head of the agency's examinations office. Batie did not elaborate further ⁠on whose reaction she was referring to or what that might entail.

"Simply accomplish the tasks assigned as efficiently as possible," she said in the email. Hagins referred questions to agency representatives. Batie, now the CFPB's chief examiner, previously led the Southeast regional supervision before it was restructured last year. Both Batie and ​Hagins joined the agency in 2012, according to their online profiles.

'PURE INTIMIDATION' Examiners are on the front lines of industry oversight. They ensure institutions comply with regulations and call out improper practices that could harm consumers. The CFPB's previous Democratic leadership ⁠credited supervisors with helping to save customers money from reduced and canceled debts.

Financial firms frequently complained that examinations under Democratic administrations were intrusive and unnecessarily burdensome, and that examiners -- whose work is highly confidential -- were often combative and unaccountable. Austin Hinkle, a former senior counsel in the CFPB's Division of Supervision who is now a private practice attorney, ⁠said ​Batie's warning amounted to "pure intimidation" that could deter examiners from the kind of robust interactions with firms that are necessary to unearth the most harmful violations. "This message will be read by many at the CFPB as a clear threat that if they ask a question the institution doesn't like, their jobs may be on the line," he said in an email to Reuters.

"It reinforces the fact that the companies the CFPB oversees have a direct line of communication to the political leadership and that they will not hesitate ⁠to circumvent the supervisory process." BROADER SUPERVISION PULLBACK

Created in 2010 following the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis to police predatory lenders, the CFPB is the sole federal agency with the power to enforce consumer finance laws at non-bank institutions such as mortgage originators and ⁠payment firms. The agency has long been a target of conservatives, who ⁠say it is unconstitutional and hurts businesses. In addition to slashing examinations by around 50%, the CFPB under Trump has shifted its supervisory priorities away from previously core areas such as student loans and medical debt. It is not the only financial agency taking a more industry-friendly stance to supervision. Trump's other bank regulators have also overhauled exams by narrowing their scope and focusing examiners on material financial ‌risks. They have also empowered lenders to complain ‌about their treatment. The Federal Reserve's new supervisory operating principles, for example, encourage lenders to report examiners failing to follow the new standards.