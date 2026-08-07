Singapore's Sembcorp receives approval for 300 MW renewable power import project with Malaysia
Singapore's Sembcorp Industries has received conditional approval for a 300-megawatt renewable project in Malaysia, set to deliver power to Singapore.
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore's Sembcorp Industries said on Friday that its subsidiary has been given conditional approval from the country's Energy Market Authority for a 300-megawatt renewable project that will deliver power to Singapore from Malaysia.
Here are the details: