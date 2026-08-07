Oliver Stark Reappointed as Chairman in Petroperu's Strategic Leadership Shift

Petroperu, the Peruvian state oil company, has reappointed Oliver Stark as chairman of its board. Stark returns to the position two years after resigning during a financial crisis within the firm. His appointment is effective August 7, as mentioned in a recent regulatory filing by the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:28 IST
Oliver Stark Reappointed as Chairman in Petroperu's Strategic Leadership Shift
  • Country:
  • Peru

Oliver Stark has been reappointed as the chairman of Petroperu, the Peruvian state oil company. The announcement was made in a regulatory filing late Thursday, with Stark set to assume his role on August 7.

Stark returns to the position after having resigned two years ago amidst a financial crisis that rocked the firm. His reappointment is seen as a strategic move to navigate the company’s challenges and opportunities in the current economic climate.

This leadership change comes as Petroperu aims to stabilize its operations and restore financial health after past difficulties.

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