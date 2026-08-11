EU's New Packaging Laws Aim to Combat 'Forever Chemicals' and Plastic Waste Surge

The European Union is poised to enforce transformative regulations targeting harmful PFAS chemicals in food-contact packaging. Set to commence this Wednesday, these measures aim to cut down the bloc's dependency on oil-derived plastics and bolster waste reduction initiatives.

With packaging accounting for 40% of plastic consumption in Europe, the new law overhauls outdated rules from the 1990s. The surge in packaging waste over the last decade, fueled by rising online shopping and 'grab and go' consumption, underscores the pressing need for reform.

By 2030, the EU aims to achieve a 5% reduction in waste using strategies such as mandatory recycling, reusable formats, and regulated plastic waste exports. The legislation marks a significant stride towards sustainability and the fight against hazardous 'forever chemicals'.