Ukraine Proposes Black Sea Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire with Russia, targeting civilian targets in the Black Sea, amid growing fears about the impact on global food supplies. This comes after a surge in attacks affecting vessels and ports crucial for agricultural exports.

The offer, delivered through an intermediary, seeks mutual de-escalation, while Ukraine awaits Moscow's response. Both countries have been trading accusations of increased aggression on maritime trade, crucial for their economies.

Despite efforts like the UN-brokered grain export deal, Russia's continued blockade of Ukrainian ports has severely impacted Kyiv's economy, especially the agricultural sector. Alternative export routes remain scarce, necessitating urgent diplomatic actions to avert further economic repercussions.