Ukraine Proposes Black Sea Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

Ukraine extended an offer to Russia for a mutual halt on civilian attacks in the Black Sea after escalating tensions threatened global food supplies. The proposal followed a series of maritime strikes affecting grain trade. Both nations accused each other of intensified aggression, impacting economic stability in agricultural exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 23:54 IST
Ukraine Proposes Black Sea Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions
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  • Ukraine

Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire with Russia, targeting civilian targets in the Black Sea, amid growing fears about the impact on global food supplies. This comes after a surge in attacks affecting vessels and ports crucial for agricultural exports.

The offer, delivered through an intermediary, seeks mutual de-escalation, while Ukraine awaits Moscow's response. Both countries have been trading accusations of increased aggression on maritime trade, crucial for their economies.

Despite efforts like the UN-brokered grain export deal, Russia's continued blockade of Ukrainian ports has severely impacted Kyiv's economy, especially the agricultural sector. Alternative export routes remain scarce, necessitating urgent diplomatic actions to avert further economic repercussions.

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