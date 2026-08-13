Inferno in Central England: Homes in Stourbridge Ablaze

A significant grass fire near a golf course in Stourbridge, central England, has engulfed several homes in flames. Sky News footage captured the fiery scene, while West Midlands Fire Service reports approximately 60 firefighters are involved in extinguishing the blaze. Details on injuries or damages remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 22:43 IST
Inferno in Central England: Homes in Stourbridge Ablaze
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  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic scene unfolding on Thursday, several homes in Stourbridge, central England, were engulfed by flames as firefighters confronted a large grass fire near a local golf course.

Sky News provided aerial footage displaying at least three properties ablaze, illustrating the severity of the incident approximately 127 miles from London.

The West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the deployment of about 60 firefighters to battle the intensifying blaze, yet the extent of the damage and injury reports remained unconfirmed.

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