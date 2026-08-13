Inferno in Central England: Homes in Stourbridge Ablaze

In a dramatic scene unfolding on Thursday, several homes in Stourbridge, central England, were engulfed by flames as firefighters confronted a large grass fire near a local golf course.

Sky News provided aerial footage displaying at least three properties ablaze, illustrating the severity of the incident approximately 127 miles from London.

The West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the deployment of about 60 firefighters to battle the intensifying blaze, yet the extent of the damage and injury reports remained unconfirmed.