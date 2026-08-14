Argentina's $51 Billion LNG Ambition

Argentina LNG has applied to join the RIGI investment scheme to develop a $51 billion integrated LNG project. Partnering with energy firms YPF, Eni, and XRG, this venture aims to transform the Vaca Muerta shale formation into a major source of LNG exports for the international market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 02:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 02:49 IST
Argentina's $51 Billion LNG Ambition
  • Country:
  • Argentina

On Thursday, Argentina LNG took a significant step towards advancing its liquefied natural gas ambitions by applying to the RIGI investment scheme. This move is part of a comprehensive $51 billion investment strategy aimed at developing the country's LNG capabilities, as disclosed by state oil company YPF.

Partners in this ambitious project include energy giants Eni and XRG, alongside YPF. Together, they aim to harness the potential of Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation, a resource poised to become a key player in the global LNG export market.

The initiative is expected to provide substantial economic benefits and position Argentina as a significant contributor to the international LNG landscape, further enhancing its energy sector's growth and global integration.

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