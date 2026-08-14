Argentina Charts $51 Billion Path with LNG Project

Argentina LNG plans a massive investment in an LNG project valued at $51 billion. The venture is supported by YPF, Eni, and XRG, aiming to transform the Vaca Muerta shale formation into a major source of LNG exports. It marks a significant stride in Argentina's energy ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 03:15 IST
Argentina Charts $51 Billion Path with LNG Project
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina LNG has announced a substantial development in the nation's energy sector by proposing a $51 billion liquefied natural gas project. The investment scheme, submitted for approval on Thursday, marks a pivotal step in the country's energy infrastructure.

Supported by prominent players YPF, Eni, and XRG, this project aims to tap into the potential of the Vaca Muerta shale formation. It seeks to position Argentina as a key player in the global LNG market, leveraging its rich natural resources for international exports.

The initiative aligns with Argentina's broader energy strategy, reflecting growing international interest in the country's shale reserves and setting the stage for future economic growth through strategic global partnerships.

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