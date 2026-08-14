Djibouti Strengthens Early Warning Systems as Climate Risks Grow

Djibouti is making measurable progress in building stronger early warning systems for floods, landslides and other weather-related hazards, with a recent World Meteorological Organization mission showing how new technology, stronger institutions and community preparedness are beginning to work together to protect people before disasters strike.

Launched in 2024, the four-year Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Djibouti initiative has a budget of US$3.6 million and is jointly implemented by WMO and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction. Nearly halfway through the project, work is advancing across six areas covering stronger institutions, modern forecasting tools, professional training and community-level preparedness.

The broader goal is to help authorities turn weather and climate information into warnings people can understand and act on, which is increasingly important for a country exposed to recurrent drought, severe flooding, heatwaves and other climate-related threats.

Better Forecasting Connects Climate Information With Action

National institutions have improved their ability to observe weather conditions, produce forecasts and communicate information to the public. One important development is the deployment of the open-source ClimWeb platform established by the WMO Regional Office for Africa, giving authorities a stronger digital channel for sharing weather and climate information.

Work is also underway to improve coordination between institutions and establish clearer operational procedures. These efforts are being reflected in Djibouti's forthcoming National Strategic Plan and its National Framework for Climate Services 2026–2030, which are expected to support a more coordinated approach to climate information and early warnings.

Technical improvements alone cannot keep communities safe if warnings fail to reach people in time or residents do not know how to respond, making local preparedness another major part of the project.

Communities Prepare for Floods Before They Arrive

The Djibouti Red Crescent Society, supported technically by WMO and Conoscenza e Innovazione, has established community-based early warning systems in urban and rural areas vulnerable to flooding.

Residents and local authorities have participated in hazard mapping, flood management planning and first-aid training, helping communities understand where risks are concentrated and what actions should be taken during an emergency. Women, persons with disabilities and other groups facing greater risks during disasters have been given particular attention in these activities.

Experience from the programme has also been brought together in a practical manual on community-based flood management in Djibouti, providing guidance that can be adapted as preparedness efforts expand into other vulnerable locations.

Flood Drill Tests the Entire Warning Chain

A major part of WMO's mission in early May was a flood simulation exercise in the Vietnam neighbourhood of Djibouti City. Rather than testing a single agency, the drill examined the complete warning process, from issuing and distributing an alert to evacuation and emergency response.

The exercise involved the National Meteorological Agency, the Centre for Studies and Research of Djibouti, the Executive Secretariat for Risk and Disaster Management, municipal authorities, emergency services and community volunteers.

The simulation showed that significant trust has been built between institutions and residents, while revealing areas where the system still needs improvement. One priority is the creation of a formal national communication protocol so warnings can move quickly and consistently between agencies and communities when flooding threatens.

Inclusive Alerts Become a National Priority

The mission also included Djibouti's first national Inclusion for Better Alerts workshop on 4–5 May 2026, bringing government representatives, civil society organisations and communities together to examine whether warnings are accessible to everyone.

Participants developed recommendations for integrating gender equality and social inclusion throughout the warning process and endorsed a call to make sure alerts reach people who are most exposed to climate hazards.

As CREWS Djibouti moves into the second half of its four-year programme, attention is shifting towards making these improvements sustainable. Planned work includes completing observation and forecasting upgrades, strengthening the operational capacity of national authorities, establishing warning communication protocols and bringing community preparedness programmes to more high-risk areas.

The progress recorded so far suggests Djibouti is building more than a forecasting system. By connecting scientific information, government agencies, emergency responders and communities, the country is developing an early warning network designed to give people the time and information they need to protect themselves when dangerous weather approaches.