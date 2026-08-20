IAEA Launches Global Research Push to Make Edible Insects Safer

Edible insects are already part of everyday diets for billions of people, and growing interest in alternative proteins could soon put them on many more plates. Questions about microbes, chemical contaminants, farming conditions and processing practices still need clearer answers before these foods can expand safely into new markets.

More than 2,000 edible insect species are known worldwide, while roughly 2 billion people, close to 30% of the global population, already eat insects regularly. They have long been familiar foods across parts of Africa, Asia and the Pacific, and Latin America, with at least 113 countries consuming one or more insect species.

Their appeal now reaches well beyond traditional diets. Population growth, pressure on natural resources and demand for sustainable protein have encouraged interest in insects for both human food and animal feed. Demand for insects as animal feed is projected to climb dramatically, from about 10,000 metric tonnes to half a million metric tonnes by 2030. Insects can convert feed efficiently and generally have a relatively light environmental footprint, making them an attractive protein source. Entering new markets creates a different challenge: regulators and consumers need confidence that these foods are consistently safe.

The European Union, for example, treats foods that were not widely consumed before 1997 as "novel foods." Edible insects entering such markets may require careful safety assessment even when the same species have a long history of consumption elsewhere.

Microbes and Chemicals Could Create Hidden Risks

Protein and moisture make insects nutritious, but those same characteristics can create favorable conditions for microbial growth when production, processing or storage is poorly controlled. Safety concerns extend to other emerging foods made through cell or tissue culture or derived from plants, microorganisms, fungi and algae. Foods involving new or intentionally modified molecular structures may also present hazards that researchers need to understand more fully.

Chemical contamination is another important issue. Insects can absorb naturally occurring toxins, agricultural chemicals and other substances from their surroundings, potentially carrying them into the food chain. Scientists have already documented certain hazards in individual species, yet knowledge remains fragmented, particularly when several hazards occur together or when previously unidentified contaminants are involved.

Preparation methods add another layer of complexity. Farming, harvesting, cooking, drying, processing and storage practices differ widely between countries and cultures, which means the safety profile of the same food can change depending on how it reaches the consumer.

Countries lack sufficiently harmonized testing methods. When laboratories use different approaches, comparing results, identifying trends and building effective regulations becomes much harder.

Nuclear Science Could Help Build Safer Novel Foods

The FAO/IAEA project will use nuclear, isotopic and complementary analytical technologies to detect and study chemical, biological and physical hazards with high precision. Researchers will investigate known and previously unidentified hazards in wild and farmed edible insects and build broader datasets showing their concentrations and patterns. Other novel foods will be examined for potential hazards and their characteristics, while scientists will study how different production and processing practices may introduce or change chemical and biological risks.

A major goal is to develop, optimise and validate reliable nuclear, isotopic and complementary detection techniques. Better standardized methods could give laboratories comparable evidence, help regulators make stronger risk assessments and allow emerging problems to be spotted earlier. The five-year CRP is expected to accommodate up to 15 research contracts and at least five research agreement holders. Research organizations interested in participating must submit proposals to the IAEA Research Contracts Administration Section by 10 October 2026, using the appropriate template available through the Coordinated Research Activities portal.

The IAEA is also encouraging participating institutions to involve women and young researchers. Edible insects and other novel foods may become increasingly important as the world searches for nutritious proteins with a smaller environmental footprint. Their wider acceptance, however, will depend on more than sustainability. Consumers and regulators need credible evidence that what reaches the plate is safe, and this new international research effort is designed to help provide it.