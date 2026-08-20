Celestial Speedsters and Skyward Ambitions

Astronomers have discovered a star breaking speed records as it zips around the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way. This star is not only 50% more massive and five times brighter than the sun but also travels at about 56 million miles per hour, making it the fastest-known star in our galaxy.

In a concerning development for the scientific community, the European Southern Observatory warned that the astronomical observations could be significantly hindered as the number of satellites in orbit increases. Currently, around 15,000 satellites are in space, but planned launches could see that number soar, threatening the clarity of cosmic observations.

China mourns the loss of Liu Jiyuan, a pivotal figure in its aerospace journey, who passed away at 93. Meanwhile, rocket launches on Hainan island have become a tourist spectacle, drawing thousands with hopes of witnessing the country's strides in space exploration. In parallel, China's LandSpace has made a significant achievement by successfully recovering a rocket booster, joining the ranks of SpaceX and Blue Origin in achieving reusable rocket technology.