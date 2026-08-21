Pro Farmer Crop Tour Reveals Mixed Corn Crop Yields Amid Agricultural Challenges

The annual Pro Farmer crop tour concluded with mixed findings for the U.S. corn crop, as scouts discovered varying conditions across regions, particularly in Iowa and Minnesota. Despite encouraging yields in these states, experts still foresee an overall decline from last year's record production.

Projected yields for Iowa stand at 193.98 bushels per acre and 199.01 for Minnesota, both below estimates for 2025 but still above recent averages. Economic pressures, including fertilizer and fuel costs partly driven up by geopolitical tensions, have made near-record yields crucial for farmer profitability this year, according to agricultural economists.

The tour highlighted significant regional disparities, with bountiful crops in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota and stressed crops in the western parts due to drought and heat. Despite strong soybean prospects in Minnesota, the tour's wrap-up reiterated that potential gains would struggle to compensate for challenges faced across the Corn Belt.