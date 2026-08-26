IAEA Conference to Spotlight Microreactors, Nuclear Leaders and Financing

Nuclear energy's changing role in power systems will come into focus in Vienna this September as experts, operators, policymakers and industry representatives gather for discussions covering microreactors, radioactive material management, workforce development and new ways to finance nuclear projects.

The IAEA Department of Nuclear Energy will host its regular Nuclear Operators' Forum along with three side events during the 70th IAEA General Conference, taking place from 14 to 18 September 2026. The sessions will bring together technical knowledge and practical experience at a time when countries are examining new reactor technologies, building skilled workforces and looking for investment models capable of supporting future nuclear development.

Microreactors Move Closer to Real-World Applications

Microreactors will take centre stage at the Nuclear Operators' Forum on 17 September, where industry representatives and technical experts will discuss how these compact nuclear systems could reshape the operating landscape. The conversation will cover design features, emerging technologies, fuel options, installation requirements and lessons being learned from projects already under development.

Interest in microreactors is being driven by their potential to serve applications where conventional large nuclear plants may not be practical, while the growing range of designs is creating new questions about operation, deployment and market readiness. Experts will examine how end-user needs, societal considerations and commercial expectations are influencing technology choices, giving Member States, developers, regulators and owner-operators a clearer view of where microreactors could fit within future energy systems.

Turning NORM Residues Into a Resource Management Opportunity

Another session will focus on naturally occurring radioactive material, or NORM, which can become concentrated through activities in industries such as mining, oil and gas production and mineral processing. Managing these residues requires reliable characterization, inventories and suitable approaches for storage, treatment, reuse or disposal.

Scheduled for 15 September, the event will examine practical ways to manage NORM residues while exploring opportunities for resource recovery and reuse under circular economy principles. Discussions will cover global NORM sources and volumes, industrial challenges, decommissioning needs and international cooperation, with attention given to how materials traditionally treated as waste could potentially be managed more efficiently when safe recovery options are available.

Africa's Nuclear Growth Puts People and Skills in Focus

Technology alone cannot sustain an expanding nuclear sector, making skilled professionals and strong institutional leadership an equally important part of future development. A 17 September session on the African experience will explore how countries can prepare the next generation of professionals as emerging nuclear power programmes create new demands for technical expertise, leadership and organizational capacity.

Experts will discuss workforce development, human performance, knowledge transfer and youth engagement, alongside the influence that advanced nuclear technologies and artificial intelligence could have on nuclear jobs. Through short presentations, panel discussions and audience participation, the session will look at practical ways to create resilient nuclear organizations while ensuring that experience and specialist knowledge can move effectively from one generation of professionals to the next.

New Financing Models Could Shape Nuclear Expansion

Financing will form another major part of the conference discussions as projected nuclear growth creates a need for much larger flows of capital. The IAEA projects global nuclear energy capacity could reach nearly 1 terawatt by 2050, a scale of expansion that would require significant public and private investment alongside financial structures capable of managing the risks and long development periods associated with nuclear projects.

The 17 September financing session will explore approaches ranging from greater engagement with multilateral development banks to sustainable finance instruments, carbon markets and other risk-mitigation mechanisms. As governments and companies consider new reactors and advanced nuclear technologies, access to affordable and dependable financing could become one of the biggest factors determining how quickly proposed projects move from planning into construction and operation.

Together, the four sessions reflect a nuclear sector dealing with several changes at once: smaller reactor concepts are advancing, countries need new generations of skilled professionals, industries are seeking more sustainable ways to handle radioactive residues, and future expansion depends on finding workable investment structures. The discussions in Vienna will offer participants a closer look at how those pieces could shape nuclear energy development in the decades ahead.