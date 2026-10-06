Samoa’s Coastal Villages Turn Lessons Into Action as 17 Communities Earn Recognition

Seventeen communities in Samoa's Aleipata and Lepa districts, among the areas hardest hit by the 2009 tsunami, have earned UNESCO-IOC Tsunami Ready recognition after strengthening their ability to prepare for and respond to future threats. Their achievement reflects sustained work on risk assessment, evacuation planning, public awareness, warning dissemination, emergency exercises and community preparedness, turning painful experience into practical measures to protect lives.

The Government of Samoa, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, held the recognition ceremony at Taumeasina Island Resort in Apia on the tsunami's seventeenth anniversary. Government leaders, village representatives, development partners and regional and international organisations gathered with UNESCO, its Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and the International Tsunami Information Centre to recognise the villages' work and reaffirm the country's commitment to reducing disaster risk.

Communities turn remembrance into practical preparedness

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Ale Vena Ale honoured those who died, survivors and the families whose strength helped communities through the years following one of Samoa's deadliest natural disasters. He described the recognition as more than a presentation of certificates, connecting remembrance with the work of strengthening risk awareness, evacuation arrangements and readiness to safeguard future generations.

Established in 2022, the UNESCO-IOC Tsunami Ready Recognition Programme sets global minimum standards for community preparedness through twelve indicators covering assessment, preparedness and response. It contributes to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, running from 2021 to 2030 and coordinated by UNESCO-IOC, which includes the goal of making all communities at risk prepared for and resilient to tsunamis by 2030.

Sardar Umar Alam, UNESCO Director and Representative to the Pacific States, said communities that understand their risks and know how to respond are better equipped to save lives. He connected Samoa's achievement with a growing international network, emphasising that scientific knowledge and warning systems become useful when people understand what action to take and take ownership of preparedness.

National agencies and village leaders build readiness together

Implementation in Samoa has been led through the Disaster Management Office's Community Disaster and Climate Risk Management Programme, working with the Samoa Meteorology Division, Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority, Samoa Red Cross, ADRA and village leadership. Collaboration with UNESCO-IOC, NOAA's International Tsunami Information Centre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre and development partners supported communities in meeting the twelve indicators through years of coordinated work.

Matthew Younger, Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Apia, highlighted the contribution of village leaders, teachers, emergency responders, scientists, churches, youth groups and families, placing community cooperation at the centre of preparedness. US support for Pacific tsunami readiness has included technical cooperation, capacity development and partnerships that strengthen early warning systems and community resilience.

Clearer tsunami alerts strengthen the response chain

Four Tsunami Ready indicators focus specifically on warning dissemination and response, making reliable alerts an essential part of community readiness. Throughout 2026, the International Tsunami Information Centre and Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre worked with Samoa's National Tsunami Warning Centre and National Disaster Management Office to review procedures, improve communication protocols and strengthen operational and technical capabilities through specialised training, upgraded monitoring and communication systems, and exercises testing warning and response arrangements.

The collaboration led to revised tsunami alert criteria that align Samoa's terminology more closely with neighbouring Pacific Island countries and regional warning arrangements. The government announced adoption of a revised tsunami alert-level order during the ceremony, supporting more consistent communication nationwide. International Tsunami Information Centre Director Dr Laura Kong welcomed the change, explaining that aligned definitions would help reduce confusion when communities receive information about tsunami threats.

Recognition brings an ongoing responsibility to maintain evacuation routes, warning systems, awareness programmes and regular exercises, with speakers stressing that readiness requires continued action. The seventeen communities' achievement offers coastal communities across the Pacific and beyond an example of how local leadership, science-based decisions and international cooperation can strengthen warning and response systems and protect future generations.