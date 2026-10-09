UNDP Offers $100,000 to Ocean Innovators Tackling Pollution and Coastal Challenges

Coastal communities depend on healthy seas for their livelihoods, food and local businesses, making ocean protection an economic concern as much as an environmental one. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), has launched its fifth Ocean Innovation Challenge (OIC) Call for Proposals, offering up to 10 selected innovators financial support of up to USD 100,000 each. Applications are open to eligible private sector organizations and innovators worldwide, with submissions closing on 15 November 2026 at 23:59 New York time.

The opportunity is designed for implementation-ready solutions that can move into practical use and demonstrate measurable environmental, social and economic benefits. Its focus on market-driven innovation puts particular importance on ideas that can grow beyond an initial project and be replicated across communities and regions, helping advance the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 14, which addresses ocean conservation and the sustainable use of marine resources.

Three areas where practical solutions can make a difference

The fifth call covers marine pollution and plastics reduction, marine ecosystem restoration, and sustainable blue economy development, bringing together efforts to protect ocean health and strengthen economic opportunities in coastal areas. Applicants should connect their proposed innovation to these priorities and explain how its implementation can produce tangible results for both ecosystems and the people whose livelihoods depend on them.

Midori Paxton, UNDP's Global Head of Ecosystems and Biodiversity, highlighted the need for innovations that deliver benefits for people and the planet, strengthen coastal resilience and create inclusive economic opportunities. Her emphasis on lasting impact at scale reflects the call's interest in practical solutions with a credible path to wider adoption, allowing innovators to demonstrate how their work could reach more communities and sustain its benefits over time.

Priority for five countries and more inclusive coastal opportunities

Innovations that directly benefit Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Viet Nam will receive priority, with particular attention to opportunities and outcomes for women, young people and vulnerable coastal populations. The call remains open to eligible applicants globally, making the location of the intended benefits an important distinction for organizations considering a proposal.

Preference will be given to innovations led or owned by women and young people, placing inclusion alongside environmental performance and commercial potential. This focus asks applicants to consider who benefits from their solution and how it can support meaningful participation in the blue economy, rather than measuring success solely through the size of a business or the reach of a technology.

Funding, mentoring and connections to support growth

Up to 10 selected innovators will receive financial support through a UNDP deliverable-based contract under the Model Innovation Challenge Agreement (MICA), alongside up to 17 months of implementation and incubation support. The package includes technical mentoring from UNDP and external experts, project management assistance, monitoring and reporting support, communications help, and greater visibility through UNDP's global knowledge-sharing platforms and events. Fundraising guidance, investment-readiness support and investment facilitation will accompany opportunities to connect with investors, development partners and private sector networks.

Line Vikström Rosvall, Sida's Head of Unit for Climate and Environment, underscored the importance of private sector investment in reducing pollution, restoring marine ecosystems and developing a sustainable blue economy. Since its launch in 2020, OIC has supported 36 projects across 29 countries, investing USD 8.4 million in ocean innovators whose projects have subsequently mobilized more than USD 25 million in additional funding. Building on four previous calls, this round seeks to help market-ready solutions secure the support and partnerships needed for implementation and expansion. Eligible organizations can consult the fifth call for proposals for application details.