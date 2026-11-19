The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union (EU) have launched a new phase of their Insider Mediation partnership for 2026–2029, expanding support for local peacebuilders in communities affected by conflict. The programme will help trusted community members prevent violence, resolve disputes and support peace through relationships built within the places they call home. A new rapid response mechanism will provide flexible funding and technical assistance so mediators can respond quickly when tensions surface or an opportunity for dialogue opens.

The renewed partnership builds on work carried out during 2023–2026, when insider mediators received support to address conflicts and strengthen local peacebuilding efforts across eight countries. Continued assistance in existing programme countries will give mediators more opportunities to develop their skills, receive mentoring and learn from others facing similar challenges. Greater recognition, protection and inclusion in wider peacebuilding efforts will help these local actors contribute more fully to decisions affecting their communities.

Insider mediators are people whose strong community ties, local knowledge and understanding of conflict give them the trust needed to bring opposing groups into conversation. Their relationships can help them recognise emerging tensions, understand the concerns behind a dispute and support practical solutions before disagreements become violent. Women and young people will receive particular attention through efforts to strengthen their participation and ensure their experiences help shape locally led peacebuilding.

Flexible support when communities need it

Access to timely resources can make a difference when a dispute is growing or people become willing to talk, giving mediators the means to respond when their involvement matters most. The rapid response mechanism will offer funding and technical assistance that can adapt to emerging needs and support action rooted in local knowledge. Its focus reflects the partnership's commitment to helping communities respond to tensions through people who already understand the relationships and concerns involved.

Shoko Noda, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP's Crisis Bureau, said local peacebuilders play a critical role in preventing violence and sustaining peace where trust, relationships and local understanding are essential. She described investment in insider mediators as support for people who are often among the first to identify tensions and are well placed to help their communities find solutions. Peter M. Wagner, Director and Head of Service for the European Commission's Service for Foreign Policy Instruments, said their presence within affected communities helps them detect tensions and respond before formal national or international missions can mobilise.

Local mediation brings practical results

The previous phase supported insider mediators in The Gambia, Guatemala, Mali, Moldova, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Sri Lanka and Yemen, helping prevent and resolve conflicts affecting thousands of people. Mediators in Mali helped settle disputes over land and natural resources, and those working in Yemen facilitated dialogue around community conflicts over water. Work in Guatemala strengthened Indigenous participation in dialogue processes, and support in Moldova helped build trust across divided communities.

These experiences show how mediation grounded in community relationships can address immediate disagreements and strengthen the trust needed to sustain peace. The programme established a global Community of Practice connecting more than 90 insider mediators, creating opportunities to exchange experience and learn from one another. Practical knowledge products developed through the partnership have helped make lessons from local mediation available to a wider peacebuilding community.

Sharing experience and strengthening local leadership

The new phase will expand skills development, mentoring and peer exchange so mediators can draw on practical support as they respond to changing conflict dynamics. Resources including The Insider Mediators' Playbook, the Guidance Note on Amplifying Inclusivity and The Insider: Stories of Building Peace podcast share guidance, first-hand experiences and lessons from people working within their own communities. The renewed EU–UNDP collaboration reflects a shared commitment to investing in local capacities that prevent conflict, strengthen social cohesion and create the conditions for sustainable peace.