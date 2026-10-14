UEFA Champions League: Barcelona beat Galatasaray 4-1, Arsenal thrash Lille 3-0

Barcelona came from behind to thrash Galatasaray 4-1, while Arsenal scored three second-half goals in seven minutes to beat Lille 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday, as both sides secured convincing victories on matchday two.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 10:10 IST
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona beat Galatasaray 4-1, Arsenal thrash Lille 3-0
Barcelona players celebrating (Photo: X/ @FCBarcelona). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona came from behind to thrash Galatasaray 4-1, while Arsenal scored three second-half goals in seven minutes to beat Lille 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday, as both sides secured convincing victories on matchday two. Aleksey Batrakov gave Galatasaray the lead in the 28th minute, but Joao Cancelo equalised for Barcelona in the 43rd minute.

Fermín Lopez put Barcelona ahead in the 50th minute with a header from a Lamine Yamal cross. Yamal then set up Anthony Gordon three minutes later to extend the lead, before substitute Karim Adeyemi scored in the 65th minute to complete the rout. Meanwhile, Arsenal defeated French side LOSC Lille 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday, scoring three goals in seven minutes in the second half to maintain their perfect start to the competition.

Jurrien Timber broke the deadlock in the 64th minute before Arsenal introduced Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz through a triple substitution. Saka then set up Eberechi Eze for Arsenal's second goal in the 67th minute before scoring himself four minutes later after combining with Havertz.

Arsenal dominated proceedings with 53 per cent possession and registered 16 shots, including eight on target. Lille managed just four shots, none of which tested the goalkeeper. Lille were unable to find a breakthrough against Arsenal's defence as the Gunners secured a comfortable victory.

In other Champions League contests on matchday 2, Villarreal defeated Napoli 3-1, Leipzig defeated PSV 1-0, Club Brugge defeated Inter Milan 4-3, Sporting CP defeated Lens 2-0, and Sabah defeated Slavia Praha 2-0. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global
2
Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Global
3
WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announcement

WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announ...

Global
4
Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air travel

Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026