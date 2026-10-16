Bulgaria seeks NATO anti-drone systems, says defence minister

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 15:50 IST
Bulgaria seeks NATO anti-drone systems, says defence minister

Bulgaria has formally ​asked NATO to deploy combat aircraft ‌and anti-drone ​systems to bolster its defences after a series of drone attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, Defence Minister ‌Dimitar Stoyanov said on Friday.

Drones hit two ships which caught fire off Romania's Black Sea coast this week. On Tuesday, a commercial vessel sank off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast following a drone attack, ‌prompting Sofia to summon Russia's ambassador. The attacks have highlighted the growing threat that drone warfare ‌linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict poses to commercial shipping near NATO's southeastern flank, prompting Bulgaria to push for stronger alliance defences in the Black Sea.

"We have sent letters and a request to the NATO Secretary General and ⁠the Supreme ​Allied Commander, urging ⁠them to strengthen our capabilities, which also means deploying additional forces on our territory. We are awaiting their decision," Stoyanov ⁠said. Stoyanov said he planned to meet his Romanian and Turkish counterparts soon to discuss coordinating action and ​a common approach to the situation in the Black Sea.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ⁠met Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Thursday, saying afterwards that NATO would "continue to ⁠work closely ​with our Allies in the Black Sea, adjusting our deterrence and defence posture as needed." Asked about Bulgaria's request on Friday, a NATO official said the issue would be ⁠discussed further by ambassadors from the alliance's 32 member states next week.

Bulgaria, which has proposed a ⁠moratorium on attacks ⁠on civilian ships in the Black Sea, also expects to join a NATO anti-drone initiative by the end of October.

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