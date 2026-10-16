Ethiopia's Abiy names new Tigray government, wants polls in six months

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 15:41 IST
Ethiopia's Abiy names new Tigray government, wants polls in six months

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has named a caretaker government to stabilise the northern Tigray region and prepare for an election within six months, after ‌fighting erupted between a rebel alliance and federal troops. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) led an offensive last month against Abiy's government, reigniting a war that killed hundreds of thousands between 2020-22.

Renewed conflict has led to the severing of ‌ties between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Addis Ababa accuses Asmara of backing the rebels, which Eritrea denies. The TPLF, Tigray's ‌ruling party, dominated Ethiopian politics for decades until Abiy took office in 2018. Since fighting erupted, Ethiopia's military and a pro-government militia have made significant advances and taken control of large parts of Tigray including the regional capital Mekelle.

The temporary administration will be in ⁠office for ​six months, Abiy's office said, ⁠to create a stable political climate for free and transparent elections within six months. "To attain the peace that has long eluded them, ⁠to secure their right to self-administration, and to finally enjoy the fruits of development — which have been out of reach ​for many years — the people of Tigray must break free from this cycle of conflict," Abiy said in ⁠a statement posted on X.

The administration will also repair damaged infrastructure and help displaced people return to their homes, he said. A TPLF spokesperson ⁠did ​not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tigray is yet to recover from the humanitarian toll of the previous war, which pushed hundreds of thousands into famine. Around 750,000 Tigrayans were still internally displaced as ⁠of February, according to the UN refugee agency, and the region faces drought linked to El Nino. There are fears ⁠that unrest could spread ⁠beyond Ethiopia’s borders in the fragile Horn of Africa region where other powers vie for influence.

In addition to Eritrea, Ethiopia's government has accused Egypt and Sudan of supporting ‌the rebel alliance. They ‌have denied the allegations.

(Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by ​Ammu Kannampilly and Andrew Cawthorne)

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