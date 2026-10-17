Who Gets Water, Who Pays and Who Goes Without? FAO Confronts Food Security's Toughest Questions

The future of global food security may depend as much on decisions about water allocation as on agricultural productivity. At the Rome Water Dialogue 2026, held during the World Food Forum, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General QU Dongyu called for a fundamental rethink of how agriculture consumes, distributes and manages water, warning that growing competition for limited resources threatens the stability of food production.

FAO's proposals combine efficient water use, equitable access, climate preparedness and ecosystem protection with a new digital platform for identifying sustainable irrigation investments. The emerging policy direction places water governance alongside agricultural infrastructure, raising difficult questions about who receives reliable supplies, how scarce resources are valued and whether investment decisions can reconcile food production with environmental sustainability.

Water Efficiency Alone Cannot Secure the Future of Farming

Agricultural water management is confronting pressures that cannot be addressed simply by expanding irrigation. Recent El Niño events have demonstrated how changes in rainfall can trigger droughts and floods, destroying crops and livestock while threatening human lives. Such disruptions intensify competition among agricultural producers, communities, industries and ecosystems already dependent on limited water resources.

FAO's response centres on a four-part framework: reduce, reuse, recycle and replenish. Known as the 4R approach, it seeks to improve agricultural output while limiting pressure on water resources. Its significance lies in treating water productivity and resource sustainability as connected objectives rather than assuming that greater agricultural efficiency automatically guarantees long-term water security.

The strategy also challenges a narrow understanding of agricultural modernization. Innovations and improved infrastructure may allow farmers to use water more productively, but their benefits depend on reliable information, transparent accounting and fair distribution. Efficiency measures can improve resource management without necessarily resolving unequal access or protecting the ecological conditions required for continued production.

FAO has identified four interconnected priorities: efficient water use, equitable access, drought and flood preparedness, and ecosystem conservation. Forests, rivers, lakes and soils are recognized as essential components of functioning water cycles. Protecting these systems becomes part of agricultural planning rather than a separate environmental consideration, particularly when production depends on their continued health.

Through its Framework for Integrated Land and Water Resources Management, FAO supports countries seeking to improve water productivity and strengthen agrifood resilience. The underlying policy challenge is coordinating technological improvements with institutions capable of managing competing demands. Better irrigation practices may support production, but lasting improvements require attention to both resource availability and the people dependent on it.

Who Controls Water Is Becoming as Important as How It Is Used

Water allocation introduces a distributional dimension often overlooked in discussions of agricultural efficiency. FAO's emphasis on water tenure brings attention to the arrangements governing access and use, particularly for small-scale producers, women, Indigenous Peoples and vulnerable communities. Reliable water supplies influence agricultural livelihoods, making fairness in allocation a central consideration in food security policy.

Pricing presents an equally sensitive challenge. Financial incentives can encourage efficient consumption, but agricultural water policies must also safeguard basic needs and protect vulnerable users. A system designed primarily around economic efficiency could create additional difficulties for those with fewer resources unless public safeguards accompany pricing decisions.

FAO's position recognizes water's cultural, social, economic and environmental value. Such recognition complicates purely technical approaches to resource management because allocation decisions involve competing interests that cannot be settled through productivity calculations alone. Governments must consider how water is distributed, whose needs receive protection and whether conservation measures remain socially acceptable.

The Global Dialogue on Water Tenure, launched by FAO at the 2022 UN Water Conference, provides a mechanism for developing guidance through country-driven assessments and stakeholder consultations. Its emphasis on local circumstances acknowledges that effective governance depends on understanding existing access arrangements rather than imposing a single universal model.

National Water Roadmaps, water accounting and tenure assessments form part of FAO's continuing support to governments. Partnerships with farmers, researchers, civil society, financial institutions and private-sector actors are also intended to strengthen coordination. However, translating broad principles into workable policies will require decisions about priorities, responsibilities and safeguards where competing water demands cannot all be satisfied simultaneously.

A New Irrigation Platform Puts Investment Decisions Under Scrutiny

FAO's launch of the Mapping of Irrigation Potential and Needs Initiative, known as IRMA, gives its wider water agenda a practical planning instrument. The digital platform combines information about existing irrigation, biophysical suitability, sustainable development needs and expected benefits to help countries compare agricultural areas and determine investment priorities.

Technical suitability alone cannot establish whether investment represents the best use of limited resources. By incorporating development needs and anticipated benefits, IRMA is designed to support more structured decisions about irrigation expansion and resource allocation.

Fragmented assessments can complicate coordination between institutions responsible for agriculture and water. FAO expects the platform to help align investment planning with national priorities while reducing financial and environmental risks. Its potential contribution lies in bringing different considerations into a common decision-making framework, although the announcement does not establish whether the tool has already delivered measurable improvements.

Implementation will determine its practical significance. The quality of underlying data, institutional coordination and willingness to apply evidence to investment choices will influence whether structured assessments translate into better outcomes. The platform also leaves broader questions of equitable access and water governance to the public institutions responsible for making allocation decisions.

Progress will depend on how countries integrate water tenure assessments, transparent accounting, climate preparedness and ecosystem protection into agricultural policies. National roadmaps and the application of IRMA will offer indications of whether governments are moving from international dialogue towards operational decisions.