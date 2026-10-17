How WIS2 and MeteoGate Are Making Europe's Weather Data Easier for All to Use

Across Europe, National Meteorological Services have been opening their authoritative datasets to the public, but making a file available is only the beginning of making it useful. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and EUMETNET, a network of 33 National Meteorological Services, have been working on two complementary systems to ease that journey. WIS2 provides the global infrastructure for international data exchange, and MeteoGate builds discovery and access services on that foundation, giving users a single starting point for European open weather data.

Someone looking for that information may first have to discover that it exists, navigate a provider's website and work through a database built differently from the last one they visited. Finding the right dataset in a usable format can take considerable effort before any analysis or development begins.

WIS2 brings weather data exchange onto the open web

Operational since January 2025, the WMO Information System 2.0, known as WIS2, is helping meteorological institutions move beyond a model of direct file exchanges between organisations that dates back to the 1970s. Its 15 Global Services support open, web-based exchange accessible to everyone. By September 2026, 122 institutions were publishing data through the system.

Each dataset comes with a standardised description, called discovery metadata, explaining what it contains and how to access it. These descriptions appear in Global Discovery Catalogues, where users can search for information that matches their needs.

For rapidly changing weather data, users can subscribe to Global Brokers and receive real-time notifications when new information becomes available. Downloads come directly from the provider or through a Global Cache.

Standardised descriptions also allow computers to discover and access datasets automatically, supporting services that need fresh information without someone repeatedly searching for files.

MeteoGate makes that infrastructure easier to use

A functioning data network does not remove every difficulty facing the people using it. Some users want to preview information on a map before downloading it. Developers may prefer a direct connection to their application over collecting and managing streams of data themselves. Others need information spanning several countries without juggling separate access arrangements.

EUMETNET began developing MeteoGate in 2023 with co-funding from the European Union. The service is now running at MeteoGate.eu, where users can discover, preview and access data from Europe and beyond.

Its Data Explorer sits above the WIS Global Discovery Catalogue, adding a way to browse and preview available datasets. The API Gateway and key portal provide access through a single API key, reducing the need to manage separate credentials for different providers.

An application programming interface, or API, lets software request information from another system. Commonly agreed API standards mean developers can access participating European meteorological services' data in a consistent way.

MeteoGate initially focuses on meteorological data and products, with a design that can also accommodate hydrological information and other WMO datasets.

Connecting providers without gathering everything in one place

MeteoGate helps people find and access information held by authoritative providers, connecting their systems through shared standards instead of assembling everything in one central database.

Both WIS2 and MeteoGate use common international formats, standardised dataset descriptions, modern APIs and connected networks of providers. Their shared principles centre on reuse, collaboration, connection and compliance with agreed standards.

For National Meteorological Services, easier access can strengthen recognition of their role as authoritative sources. Participating services can also exchange information and products more easily, reducing duplicated work, effort and cost.

WIS2 supplies the common global foundation; MeteoGate demonstrates how a regional community can build services around it and encourage wider adoption. Other regions could follow the same approach, developing tools suited to their users and retaining compatibility with the wider network. The practical value lies in shortening the distance between a dataset being published and someone putting it to work.