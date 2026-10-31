Living Next to the Wild: World Wildlife Day 2027 Calls for Shared Solutions

People and wildlife share the same land and waters, a relationship that supports food production, livelihoods and cultural traditions across the world. Wild species disperse seeds, pollinate plants and sustain ecosystems that communities depend on, with tourism and wildlife-related activities contributing to local and national economies. Keeping those connections healthy means finding practical ways for people to live safely alongside animals and benefit from their conservation.

World Wildlife Day 2027 will focus on "Human-Wildlife Conflict & Coexistence: Shared Spaces, Shared Solutions," bringing attention to the pressures facing communities and the wildlife around them. Infrastructure development, agricultural expansion, invasive species, unsustainable and illegal wildlife trade, climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss are changing how people and wildlife encounter one another. Recovering wildlife populations are returning to former ranges, creating opportunities for conservation and bringing challenges to places where people and animals increasingly share space.

The main high-level celebration will take place on Wednesday, 3 March 2027, in Bangkok, Thailand, during the second International Conference on Human-Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence. The conference is organized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Species Survival Commission's Human-Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence Specialist Group, bringing the celebration into a wider discussion about solutions. Thailand's role as host carries particular meaning because the country originally proposed the United Nations General Assembly resolution establishing World Wildlife Day.

Sharing space means addressing the costs communities face

Human-wildlife conflict occurs when the presence or behaviour of wildlife creates actual or perceived threats to people's interests, livelihoods or well-being, with consequences that can harm both people and animals. Coexistence describes a changing relationship in which people and wildlife share landscapes and generally have their needs met through tolerance, adaptation and management suited to local conditions. Achieving that balance requires attention to people's safety and economic security, alongside the protection of species and their habitats.

For the more than 41,000 animal and plant species whose trade is regulated by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, known as CITES, trade controls are one part of conservation. People's willingness and ability to live alongside wildlife also matter, particularly when communities carry the costs of protecting animals without receiving clear benefits. Legal and sustainable trade, sustainable livelihoods and fair access to wildlife-related income can strengthen conservation support and help countries implement CITES effectively.

Local knowledge and practical support can turn conflict around

Wildlife-friendly land-use planning, community-based conservation, better protection for livestock and crops, compensation, insurance and revenue-sharing schemes are among the approaches highlighted in the announcement. Solutions work best when Indigenous Peoples and local and rural communities develop them jointly with governments and scientists, drawing on different fields of expertise and local experience. Such efforts need to address the underlying causes of conflict, including relationships between people and their histories, as well as the immediate damage associated with wildlife.

CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero linked coexistence to the CITES Strategic Vision 2021–2030, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and the Sustainable Development Goals, stressing the importance of livelihoods for those living near wild species. UNDP's Marcos Neto emphasized that communities facing the greatest impacts must help shape solutions, connecting biodiversity protection with human well-being and shared responsibility. IFAW President and CEO Azzedine Downes pointed to African elephant corridors, connected tiger habitats in India and shipping lanes shared with whales as examples of places where wildlife movement and people's security need to be considered together.

A global celebration built around shared learning and action

The CITES Secretariat is organizing World Wildlife Day activities with UNDP, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, Jackson Wild, the IUCN specialist group, the Geneva Environment Network and other partners. Plans include celebrating conservation efforts through high-level dialogue, local events, youth artwork, photography and film, alongside sharing information with policymakers, educators, conservationists, young people and the public. Research, innovation and partnerships will bring government agencies, conservation organizations, researchers and rural community leaders together to exchange experience and develop approaches that support lasting coexistence.

Online activities will include the annual Jackson Wild Film Showcase and IFAW Youth Art Contest, with further details to be announced. Jackson Wild Executive Director Christie Quinn highlighted film's ability to build understanding through the experiences of people sharing space with wildlife, giving audiences a closer view of solutions already in practice. Alexandra Zimmermann, chair of the IUCN specialist group, described the Bangkok conference as an opportunity for governments, scientists, practitioners and communities to learn from one another about a complex conservation challenge affecting every country.

The CITES Secretariat is calling on UN Member States, UN bodies, international and regional organizations, non-governmental organizations and individuals to raise awareness and organize local celebrations around the 2027 theme. Organizers are encouraged to involve Indigenous Peoples, local communities and young people with knowledge and experience of wildlife conservation and trade, giving those perspectives a place in events and discussions. World Wildlife Day logos and forthcoming 2027 outreach materials will support participation, carrying a message that conservation depends on workable solutions for both wildlife and the people living alongside it.