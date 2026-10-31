Iranian official says US attacked fishing boats off Qeshm Island, state media reports

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 17:42 IST
Iranian official says US attacked fishing boats off Qeshm Island, state media reports

Iranian ​state broadcaster IRIB, citing a Hormozgan ‌province official, said on Saturday that the US had attacked two ‌fishing boats near Qeshm Island.

There ‌was no immediate US confirmation of the attack. The White House and ⁠the ​Pentagon ⁠did not immediately respond to requests for ⁠comment. Local Iranian officials said the ​attack wounded one fisherman, Iranian media ⁠reported.

The reported attack comes as ⁠Iran's ​Supreme Leader has ordered the armed forces to respond ⁠immediately and without "geographic limits to any ⁠enemy ⁠threat".

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