Iranian official says US attacked fishing boats off Qeshm Island, state media reports

Iranian ​state broadcaster IRIB, citing a Hormozgan ‌province official, said on Saturday that the US had attacked two ‌fishing boats near Qeshm Island.

There ‌was no immediate US confirmation of the attack. The White House and ⁠the ​Pentagon ⁠did not immediately respond to requests for ⁠comment. Local Iranian officials said the ​attack wounded one fisherman, Iranian media ⁠reported.

The reported attack comes as ⁠Iran's ​Supreme Leader has ordered the armed forces to respond ⁠immediately and without "geographic limits to any ⁠enemy ⁠threat".