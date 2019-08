China's ambassador to Ukraine, Du Wei, told the United States on Friday not to interfere in Kyiv's affairs.

The statement came two days after U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton told Ukraine to avoid being lured into China's orbit by what he called Beijing's "debt diplomacy" amid a Chinese move to buy a Ukrainian aerospace giant.

