Minor earthquake hits parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, felt reports from Srebrenik

A minor earthquake has hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The magnitude of the quake measured 2.8 on the Ritcher scale.

The epicenter of the quake was located 20 km northwest of Tuzla at a depth of 20 km.

Many felt reports came from Srebrenik with one witness 8 km northeast from the epicenter saying, "I was sleeping and it woke me up, it wasn't a scary one but the depth was 5km which is so close."

One testimony from the same city on the website of EMSC said, "I was in bed, felt something but wasn't sure what it was, then I got a notification on the phone a few minutes later confirming it was actually an earthquake."

One witness from Lukavac reported that the quake lasted for four seconds.

Two days ago also, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale majorly hit Tuzla city of the country with felt reports coming from up to 100km away.

A number of felt reports came from Srebrenik and Tuzla with many witnesses saying that the quake was short but strong.