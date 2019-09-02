India to highlight leadership in land management agenda through hosting COP 14

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Shri Prakash Javadekar and Executive Secretary, UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Mr.Ibrahim Thiaw today jointly inaugurated the 12- day 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to UNCCD at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

Addressing the Inaugural session of the Conference, the Environment Minister who is also the elected COP President for next two years, expressed India's resounding commitment to finding a long-term solution for minimizing the impact of desertification and land degradation. "This year, India being the global host for COP 14 will take over the COP Presidency from China for the next two years till 2021. India is privileged to be among the select few countries to have hosted the COP of all three Rio conventions on climate change, biodiversity, and land. Through hosting COP 14, India will highlight its leadership in navigating the land management agenda at the global level. It will also provide a stage to mainstream sustainable land management in the country's national development policies", said Shri Javadekar.

Highlighting the importance of mobilization at the grassroots and strong policies in place, Shri Javadekar stressed on how the Government is playing a key role in order to find and deliver solutions. Acknowledging the importance of holding an International Conference of this nature, the Environment Minister said, "The key outcomes of COP 14 will facilitate in delivering convergence and synergies among the existing programmes in the field of agriculture, forestry, land, water management and poverty alleviation, which will cater the need to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and focused vision of our Hon'blePrime Minister's agenda of "Doubling the Farmer's Income by 2022".

With an endeavor to promote green activities, The Environment Minister stated, "Let us be optimistic. We must have faith in our action, I am optimistic about the future and confident that if human actions have caused damage, further human action cam also restores the land ecology and environment".

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thiaw said, "For the next two weeks we are over six thousand tasked with making life better for the 3 and half billion affected by the degradation of three-quarters of our land".

Giving the Host country statement, MoS, MoEF&CC, Shri Babul Supriyo said "India has been proactive in combating land degradation, desertification, and drought. We have added more than 15000 sq km of tree cover inside and outside forest areas in the last 5 years, which is a big success in land restoration".

The opening session of the High Level Segment (HLS) on 9th September 2019 will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi who will address the august gathering constituting Deputy Secretary-General United Nations, Executive Secretary UNCCD, President of the COP, Head of States, Environment Ministers and Heads of delegation from 197 Country Parties.

There will be many side-events and exhibitions to demonstrate the country's present and upcoming effort to combat desertification and drought and to achieve land degradation neutrality from all over the world. India Pavilion is also launched for showcasing the success stories and achievements of India depicting the nexus between land, water, energy, biodiversity, climate change, science, and technology.

The Conference is being attended by delegates from 197 parties comprising of scientists and representatives of national and local governments, global business leaders, NGOs, gender-based organisations, youth groups, journalists, and faith and community groups, who will present and share their expertise and give an overview to achieve their goals at the Conference, beginning from today to 13th September 2019.

United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) was adopted in Paris on 17 June 1994 and ratified by 196 countries & European Union. India ratified the UNCCD Convention on 17th December 1996. This convention can be called as "Mother convention" of the other two Rio Conventions that emerged as a major outcome of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit viz. United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

The objective of the COP 14, accompanied with fourteenth meeting of Committee on Science and Technology (CST 14) and eighteenth meeting of Committee to Review the Implementation of the Convention (CRIC 18), is to discuss on various issues of land such as sustainable land management, reversing land degradation, mitigating drought, halting desertification, addressing sand and dust storms, linkages with gender, tenure, etc. and guide the Convention as global and national circumstances needs change.

(With Inputs from PIB)