Hurricane Dorian downgraded to Category 2 as it inches towards Florida

Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to Category 2 as winds slowed down to 110 mph on Tuesday. Initially a Category 5 hurricane, Dorian is still moving towards Florida's coast but the impact will be less than anticipated. Orders to evacuate over a million people along the US coast have been issued by the authorities.

Hurricanes with winds between 96-110 mph are termed as Category 2 according to Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale. Category 2 hurricanes are not considered major hurricanes.

Dorian, which over the weekend had been one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, killed at least five people in the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas and inundated homes with floodwater ahead of its expected advance on the US coast.

As many as 13,000 homes in the Bahamas may have been destroyed or severely damaged, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said. Although, the exact toll of the devastation in the Bahamas will not be clear until the storm passes and rescue crews can get on the ground. The storm hovered over the islands for almost 24 hours.