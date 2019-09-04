Taupo: Moderate earthquake rattles Turangi, nearby regions; no damage reported yet

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 has struck the Taupo city on Wednesday, according to a geological hazards monitor GeoNet. Most felt reports are received from Turangi and nearby regions.

There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.

USGS also confirmed the earthquake that struck parts of New Zealand at 07:02 pm local time (12:32 pm IST).

M5.0 quake causing strong shaking near Turangi https://t.co/6ZjOrhcjXo — GeoNet (@geonet) September 4, 2019

This is a developing story.