International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Taupo: Moderate earthquake rattles Turangi, nearby regions; no damage reported yet

Devdiscourse News Desk Taupo
Updated: 04-09-2019 13:04 IST
Taupo: Moderate earthquake rattles Turangi, nearby regions; no damage reported yet

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 has struck the Taupo city on Wednesday, according to a geological hazards monitor GeoNet. Most felt reports are received from Turangi and nearby regions.

There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.

USGS also confirmed the earthquake that struck parts of New Zealand at 07:02 pm local time (12:32 pm IST).

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : New Zealand
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019