Maharashtra rains: Red alert issued for Mumbai, Thane and other cities

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated its forecast and issued a "red alert" warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad with over 200mm rain expected over the next 24 hours, according to media reports.

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Wednesday after hours of incessant rainfall in the city and adjoining districts. IMD had already predicted heavy rainfall in Maharastra over next 2 days but it has now been updated to a "red alert" for various cities.

Western Railway has confirmed that several trains have also been canceled, delayed or short-terminated due to water-logging on train tracks.

Following incessant rains in Mumbai area over WR section & water logging on tracks at Nallasopara, many long distance trains of WR leaving Mumbai on 4th Sept, 2019 will be cancelled. Passengers are requested to check train status on https://t.co/I6LcHIYfpG or enquiry no. 139. pic.twitter.com/GEQPsLH97e — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 4, 2019

Emergency services are also on alert and Mumbai police are constantly issuing traffic and travel advisory through Twitter.

Dear Mumbaikars, Traffic moving slow due to heavy showers & water logging at following places. Please be advised about waterlogging at the following locations :Amrut Nagar Jn. Gandhi Nagar, GhatkoparSakinaka JunctionSonapur Junction, Mulund. (1/3) — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 4, 2019

Several parts of Mumbai have been heavily water-logged.

Maharashtra: Tulinj Police Station in Palghar district flooded, following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/2rO7kw1s6L — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.