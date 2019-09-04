International Development News
Maharashtra rains: Red alert issued for Mumbai, Thane and other cities

Devdiscourse News Desk Mumbai
Updated: 04-09-2019 13:54 IST
Mumbai rains visual (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated its forecast and issued a "red alert" warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad with over 200mm rain expected over the next 24 hours, according to media reports.

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Wednesday after hours of incessant rainfall in the city and adjoining districts. IMD had already predicted heavy rainfall in Maharastra over next 2 days but it has now been updated to a "red alert" for various cities.

Western Railway has confirmed that several trains have also been canceled, delayed or short-terminated due to water-logging on train tracks.

Emergency services are also on alert and Mumbai police are constantly issuing traffic and travel advisory through Twitter.

Several parts of Mumbai have been heavily water-logged.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : India
