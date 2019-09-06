No relief from sultry weather in Delhi anytime soon: Met dept

Sultry weather persisted in the national capital on Friday and no relief is predicted anytime soon, the local MeT office said. Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Metereological Department, said light showers were witnessed in west and north Delhi. However, the wait for rains grew longer for vast stretches of the national capital.

The city recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, and a low of 28.2 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels shot up to 88 per cent during the day. "Only patchy rains would occur till September 20. Thereafter, a light spell of rains will follow," Srivastava said.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said no weather system is active in the region. Therefore, possibility of good, widespread rains is bleak. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research recorded the overall air quality of Delhi in the "satisfactory" category, with an air quality index (AQI) of 82.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Scattered rainfall is expected over the next two days in Delhi. Wind speed is moderate. Air quality will remain in the 'satisfactory' category for the next two days due to these factors, it said.

