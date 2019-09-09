Kolhapur: Over 800 people moved from Shirol, Karveer due to increased rainfall

Over 800 people have been moved to safer places from Shirol and Karveer towns of Kolhapur, following increased rainfall in the region, news agency ANI reported citing Kolhapur District Information Officer.

Around 584 animals have also been moved by the administration.

Yesterday also, nearly 800 people were also shifted from the villages of these same towns.

Around 765 people from 347 families in Kolhapur villages and towns were shifted on Sunday to safer places as a precautionary measure after increased rainfall in the area.

Kolhapur District Information Office said that families from villages of Shirol and Karvir towns of Kolhapur were moved to safer places.

