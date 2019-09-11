Earthquake hits parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, felt reports from Srebrenik

An earthquake has hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The magnitude of the quake measured 3.9 on the Ritcher scale.
The epicenter of the quake was located 91 km north of Sarajevo at a depth of 10 km.
A number of felt reports came from Srebrenik, Tuzla, and Lukavac.
One witness in Srebrenik 9 km northwest from the epicenter reported that the earthquake felt for around four seconds.
Another one from the same city said he/she felt the shake and the cupboards and table shook.
One witness from Lukavac reported that it felt like a light shaking on the sixth floor.
One testimony from Tuzla said, "it was short but I could feel it."
M3.3 #earthquake (#zemljotres) strikes 13 km NW of #Tuzla (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 7 min ago. Read eyewitnesses' stories & share yours: https://t.co/6pjy0ScUHf— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 11, 2019
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story.