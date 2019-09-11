Earthquake hits parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, felt reports from Srebrenik

An earthquake has hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The magnitude of the quake measured 3.9 on the Ritcher scale.

The epicenter of the quake was located 91 km north of Sarajevo at a depth of 10 km.

A number of felt reports came from Srebrenik, Tuzla, and Lukavac.

One witness in Srebrenik 9 km northwest from the epicenter reported that the earthquake felt for around four seconds.

Another one from the same city said he/she felt the shake and the cupboards and table shook.

One witness from Lukavac reported that it felt like a light shaking on the sixth floor.

One testimony from Tuzla said, "it was short but I could feel it."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.