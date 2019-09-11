At least 2 asteroids to come dangerously close to Earth this week

Asteroids can be catastrophic to human existence yet there is around 7 lakh of them have been floating around in space. Attracted by the gravitational forces of Earth, asteroids that are bigger than half-a-mile pose a major threat to the planet and can generate enough dust and debris to block sunlight so plants across the planet can no longer grow. 2 dangerous space rocks are moving in the direction of Earth and are expected to make close encounter on September 14.

The names of these asteroids are 2000 QW7 and 2010 CO1. As evident by their names, they were discovered in 2000 and 2010 respectively and have zipped past Earth earlier without making an impact.

Although the asteroids 2000 QW7 and 2010 CO1 are not expected to hit the Earth, NASA has still classified them as Near-Earth Objects because they can come dangerously close to our planet.

Asteroids 2000 QW7 and 2010 CO1

Asteroid 2010 CO1 is moving at a speed of more than 50,000 kmph and the space rock, which is more than 800 ft in size, is expected to make a close encounter with Earth on September 13-14 but is expected to zoom past the planet without making an impact. Asteroid 2000 QW7, on the other hand, is slower at just a notch about 23,000 kmph but would still be dangerous if it hits the Earth.

Dozens of such asteroids have zoomed past Earth in 2019 and one named Asteroid 2019 MO even hit the planet's atmosphere on July 22 but exploded right after without making any damage. The space rock was only 3-metres wide and was moving at around 800 kmph, making it almost harmless. But other asteroids that have made close encounters with Earth were much bigger in size and speeds but luckily zoomed past Earth without making an impact.