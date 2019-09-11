Iran's envoy to India meets Kejriwal, issues including pollution discussed

Iran's Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Wednesday and discussed a host of issues, including steps to bring down pollution levels in the two countries' capital cities -- Teheran and Delhi. In a statement, the Delhi government said the envoy pointed out that smog which Delhi faces during the winters was a problem in Teheran too and the two cities should hold discussions and learn from each other on how to mutually resolve issues.

"Had a productive discussion with the Amb. of Iran to India, Dr Ali Chegeni on a range of issues including healthcare, education. Learned from Dr Chegeni that like Delhi, Tehran also faced incoming smog due to crop burning. Shared exp. of both capital cities of reducing pollution (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were also present in the meeting.

The Iranian ambassador elaborated on the governance structure of Teheran and the relationship of the city's mayor with the federal government of Iran, the statement stated, adding he also talked about air pollution and the need to bring it down across the world. Teheran and Delhi have many similarities and share similar problems, Chegeni was quoted as saying in the Delhi government's statement.

