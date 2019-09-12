Earthquake hits parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan

A moderate to strong earthquake has hit different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan on Thursday, according to Radio Pakistan.

The quake measured 5.2 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake was Hindukush region of Afghanistan and its depth was two hundred and fifty-one kilometers.

According to reports tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Mohmand, Charsadda, and Bajur.

Tremors were also felt in North Waziristan areas Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, and Nowshera.

#Breaking: An #earthquake measuring five point two on the richter scale jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa https://t.co/Ri37tbvNa3 — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) September 12, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.