Earthquake hits parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan

Devdiscourse News Desk Islamabad
Updated: 12-09-2019 15:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A moderate to strong earthquake has hit different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan on Thursday, according to Radio Pakistan.

The quake measured 5.2 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake was Hindukush region of Afghanistan and its depth was two hundred and fifty-one kilometers.

According to reports tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Mohmand, Charsadda, and Bajur.

Tremors were also felt in North Waziristan areas Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, and Nowshera.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Pakistan
