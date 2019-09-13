Metropolitan Manila earthquake: Aftershocks felt; metro lines closed

An earthquake has shaken parts of Metropolitan Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR) of the Philippines, according to media reports. Felt reports are being received from Manila, Quezon and nearby cities.

There have been no immediate reports of any damage of casualties due to the earthquake. The magnitude and epicenter of the earthquake are not clear yet.

ABC-CBN news reported that Metropolitan Manila earthquake prompted emergency evacuations across Luzon and people rushed out of buildings.

The Philippines has faced some of the most dangerous earthquakes this year. In July, at least eight people lost their lives while 12 others were injured after three earthquakes shook the northern Philippines in the span of just 24 hours.

Metropolitan Manila earthquake update:

UPDATE 1: The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has confirmed the earthquake and said that the preliminary magnitude of the Metropolitan Manila earthquake is 5.5.

UPDATE 2: Many people on social media are posting that an aftershock was felt in the Metro Manila region. The aftershock has not been confirmed by the authorities yet.

UPDATE 3: Several metro lines and Philippines National Railway has temporarily stopped operations due to the earthquake and several university campuses are also closed, GMA News reported.

BREAKING: Classes in all levels and office work in the University are suspended as safety precaution after two magnitude 5 earthquakes in Bordeos, Quezon were felt in the University. (Source: Office of the Secretary-General) pic.twitter.com/mLFXR3R1Au — The Varsitarian (@varsitarianust) September 13, 2019